Steelers Fan Rooting Guide: Who to cheer for in other games in Week 12

Each game that the Steelers take the field, it’s about their taking care of business with a win. That doesn’t always occur, but with the goal always being the playoffs... the other games become about seeding and matchups. With the Steelers needing to control their fate against the Bengals, other contests still matter to Steelers Nation and we assume the Steelers will keep winning more for the sake of this exercise. Here’s a guide to other significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit from more.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the eighth seed in the AFC.

Here are the current AFC playoff picture going into Week 12

WEEK 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday 1 PM (FOX)

The Colts are coming on hard and after a rough start are definitely a team to keep your black and gold eyes on, I know, I know we abhor Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and Gronk. But the Steelers need the Indy car to hit a speed bump now.

Who to root for: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins - Sunday 1 PM (FOX)

The Dolphins are pretty much out of it, but they’ve been winning contests of late. Just in case they creep up, the Steelers can breathe easier with another AFC competitor having momentum suppressed.

Who to root for: Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

This is an interesting one. I would almost consider this contest a toss-up. Losses from both teams benefit the Steelers, but the Titans are number one right now and a loss from them would be helpful. The Steelers have a head-to-head with Mike Vrabel’s team coming up in a few weeks and don’t face New England. I think the Patriots are on the verge of revival and they are hard to root for anyway.

Who to root for: Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos - Sunday 4:05 PM (CBS)

The Steelers just lost to Los Angeles and they are ahead of the Men of Steel in the conference standings. A win by the Broncos will bunch things up a bit, but it benefits Pittsburgh more.

Who to root for: Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Sunday 8:20 PM (NBC)

It sucks to root for the Browns, but the Ravens are the division leaders and need to lose. Take a Silkwood Shower after you cheer for Cleveland in this one.

Who to root for: Cleveland Browns

Who do you like in these games for yinzer’s sake? Let us know in the comment section in this article or on BTSC social media. In the meantime, grab that Terrible Towel and start rooting.

If you want more explanation to these picks check out the new Rooting Guide podcast below: