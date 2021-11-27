A look back at the Steelers week that was: Thanks, but no thanks edition

As the Steelers late comeback in Hollywood fell short of a storybook ending, BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Sunday 11/21

The Steelers lost a thrilling game to the Chargers in Los Angeles in Prime Time. The black and gold lost more than the game with J.C. Hassenhauer and Eric Ebron lost for a while with injuries. It’s a shame that our heroes in hypocycloids couldn’t pull off the victory after being down 17 in Quarter No. 4 and taking the lead late...because many fans gave up and went to bed.

Two of Pittsburgh's scores during its rally came off Chargers mistakes. Najee Harris scored on a 1-yard run to get the Steelers to 27-20, four plays after Miles Killebrew blocked Ty Long's punt and it rolled out of bounds at the Los Angeles 3. https://t.co/La7Juh103y — Tribune-Democrat Sports (@TribDemSports) November 22, 2021

Monday 11/22

Remembering this day in 1963 and the assasination of President John F. Kennedy.

I can remember 1984 being a favorite year of my life and for one season, loving Glenn Carano, Mike Rozier, Jackie Flowers and Sam Clancy clad in purple and red. The USFL and the Maulers are back. Now I need my pleather pants and my mullet. Interesting enough, when the Steel City USFL franchise takes the field in Alabama for the second season of their history...the team will have had as many head coaches as their NFL counterparts had since 1969.

writing about the pittsburgh maulers is not something i'd thought i'd be doing when i woke up today



but i suppose 5-yr-old me woulda thought it was pretty cool?https://t.co/tWeasezkyl — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 22, 2021

Tuesday 11/23

A lot of movement on the Steelers roster this week. Reminds me of an ex-girlfriend in college...lots of men coming in, going out and catching viruses.

We have:

• Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the 53-man roster

• Signed G Rashaad Coward & TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad

• Placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID list

• Released QB James Morgan@BordasLaw https://t.co/78c5kL8qdi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 23, 2021

Wednesday 11/24

Fans of 31 other teams call him the dirtiest player in the game, we call him a legend. Let’s hope Hines gets his just reward soon.

Thursday 11/25

Happy Thanksgiving! The Podcast Producer at BTSC had a great day stuffing his face with great food, watching football and falling asleep with his belt open until the manger at the Sizzler asks him to leave.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was announced by the Steelers as off of the Covid-19 list and active for the game in Cincinnati. Minkah’s absence to the Steelers defense on Sunday was the equivalent to going to Arby’s and their not having Beef ‘n Cheddars.

Friday 11/26

The injury report came out and the Steelers look to have a lot of players back including T.J. Watt, Minkah, Isaiahh Loudermilk and maybe Joe Haden. Huge news. I haven’t been this elated since the reboot of Beverly Hills 90210, But that only lasted 6 episodes.

Saturday 11/27

Joe Haden is out for Sunday’s game? This is as disconcerting as finding out that you are going to a Pentatonix Christmas Show and Mitch is out with the flu.

An alternate trailer for the upcoming Kurt Warner biopic was released by Kyle Chrise and the crew at What Yinz Talkin’ Bout. What was supposed to be a feel-good story turned into a horror show for most, but not for yinzers everywhere.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

