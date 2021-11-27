Steelers Pre-Game Podcast: Controlled vengeance could be on the menu for the Steelers in Cincy

The Steelers have a lot of motivation to beat the Bengals in the Queen City. But the accusations of quitting by Tyler Boyd in Week 3 can be extra incentive to take the crown of big brother back. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the contest like no one else does to get you ready for the game.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Bengals players to watch

Keys to a Steelers victory

Predictions

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.