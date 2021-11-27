Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing almost comeback but ultimately a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Missing three key players on defense last week, two of the three players, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, are set to return with Joe Haden being questionable for the game. While still on the road, it is a much more familiar venue as they travel to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Bengals for their Week 12 matchup in Cincinnati.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-4-1 (3rd place in AFC North)

Cincinnati Bengals: 6-4 (2nd place in NAFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+3.5)

OVER/UNDER: 44.5

Moneyline: Steelers +160; Bengals -190

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 3-1-1

Bengals: 3-2

Injury Report

Steelers:

Game Status

CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Questionable

OL J.C. Hassenauer (Pectoral) - Out

TE Eric Ebron (Knee) - Out

Bengals:

Game Status

WR Auden Tate (Thigh) - Doubtful

News and Notes

The Steelers and Bengals are facing off for the second time of the 2021 season with the Steelers falling in defeat at home in Week 3. While the Bengals are a very similar team as they have not dealt with many injuries in 2021, the Steelers have differences for both good and bad reasons. In the previous matchup, Melvin Ingram played every snap at outside linebacker and he, along with fellow starter Jamir Jones, are no longer on the team. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were both out for the game creating the situation and resulting in the end of the Steelers 75-game regular season streak with at least one sack. Additionally, the Steelers have had some losses on the offensive line, mainly at the left guard position.

The AFC North continues to be wide-open in 2021 as the team who is currently in the lead, the Baltimore Ravens, are the only team who have yet to win a divisional game. The AFC North is currently the only division in the NFL where every team is above .500, so divisional matchups will be key the rest of the way. Also, despite the tiebreaker most likely being removed due to the Steelers having one tie on this season, it’s still never bodes well to go 0–2 against one of the teams in your division.

