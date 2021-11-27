College Gameday: Steelers 2022 Potential Prospects and Open Thread

Welcome to week 13 of the college football season!

The 2021 college football regular season is in its final weekend with the Conference Championships to follow shortly and then the run of bowl games. I will do my best to highlight the individual matchups in these games as well as highlight the draft eligible players on the teams that haven’t been given much attention.

There was some movement in the CFP rankings this week. Ohio State has one game remaining on what looked to be a difficult stretch run, but now has leap frogged Alabama into the No. 2 position in the rankings. The Cincinnati Bearcats have now moved into the 4th spot after the Oregon Ducks were beaten by Utah, and badly if I must say. The current rankings are as follows.

Top 4

1 - Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) remaining opponent - @Georgia Tech (Saturday Noon ABC)

2 - Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) remaining opponent - @ #5 Michigan (Saturday Noon FOX)

3 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) remaining opponent - @Auburn (Saturday 3:30 CBS)

4 - Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0) remaining opponent - @East Carolina (Friday 3:30 ABC)

Outside Looking In

5 - Michigan Wolverines (10-1) remaining opponent - #2 Ohio State ( Saturday Noon FOX)

6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) remaining opponent - @Stanford (Saturday 8 FOX)

Obviously the Buckeye/Wolverine game stands out but the Alabama/Auburn game is as good as it gets. Been listening to some Paul Finebaum to hear some of the rants by the callers and what this rivalry means to both fanbases. Some of these calls are entertaining and flat out funny as all get out. I love the Steelers but college football in general is awesome. Also worth noting 5 of the 6 top teams have road games.

Ohio State Buckeyes #4 at Michigan Wolverines #6 Noon FOX

Van Coach Harbaugh finally beat the Buckeyes? Nicolas Petit-Frere will have a chance to showcase his talents going against a talented EDGE rushing duo.

Ohio State

Chris Olave #2 WR 6’1” 188lbs

Garrett Wilson #5 WR 6’ 192lbs

Jeremy Ruckert #88 6’5” 250lbs - Has a solid all around game and would really pair nicely with Muuuuuuuth. Not gonna happen but it would work.

Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 OT 6’5” 318lbs - Continuing the look at the offensive tackle position. NPF has length and a combination of solid footwork, good hands and getting off the ball.

Zach Harrison #9 EDGE 6’6” 272lbs

Sevyn Banks #7 CB 6’1” 200lbs

Marcus Hooker #23 SAF 5’11” 200lbs

Thayer Munford #75 6’6” 320lbs - In a move inside to guard the former LT has not hurt his draft stock.

Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson #97 EDGE 6”5” 265lbs - appears to be fully healthy and it’s showing up on the field.

Chris Hinton #15 IDL 6’4” 310lbs

Daxton Hill #30 SAF 6’ 192lbs - Steelers may be in need of a Safety once again. Hill has some serious athletic traits and the Steelers like their SPARQ. Brings solid coverage and tackling and is scheme flexible. Could he be the answer in the slot?

Ronnie Bell #8 WR 6’ 189lbs - Injured but should still be in consideration

David Ojabo - #55 EDGE 6’5” 250lbs- Seemingly coming out of nowhere, has put his projection into round 2 discussion.

Josh Ross #12 LB 6’2” 224lbs

Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler #7 QB 6’1’ 200lbs - What was once a Top 10 prospect has now found himself holding a clip board. Would the Steelers try and make a reclamation project out of Rattler?

Wanya Morris #64 OT 6’5” 318lbs

Austin Stogner #18 TE 6’5” 262lbs - The Steelers TE room looks full at the moment but this guy can play and I would love to say adios to Eric Ebron

Kennedy Brooks #26 RB 5’10 214lbs

Jaden Haselwood #11 WR 6’2” 206lbs

Nic Bonnitto #11 6’3” 235lbs

Perrion Winfrey #8 IDL 6’4” 305lbs

Dellarin Turner-Yell #32 SAF 5’11” 198lbs

Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders #3 QB 6’2” 210lbs

Josh Sills #72 OG 6’6” 325lbs

Dezmon Jackson #27 RB 5’11 220lbs

Tre Sterling lll #3 SAF 5’11 205lbs

Kolby Harvell-Peel #31 SAF 5’ 210lbs

Let us know what games you are watching and what players you would like to see in the Black and Gold. As always stay safe and Go Steelers!

Side Note - Apology for the lack of info and originality this weekend. I wanted to get this out for Friday’s schedule of games but as some of you know, I have been slammed at work. Blame the online consumers but hey, the business is good.