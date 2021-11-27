Joe Haden downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game against the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers had some welcomed news this week as several defenders who missed their Week 11 game in Los Angeles are returning to the lineup. With T.J. Watt and Isaiahh Loudermilk getting back to practice this week and carrying no injury status, along with Minkah Fitzpatrick coming off of the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it appeared that the Steelers were going to be as healthy as possible on the defense. Unfortunately, cornerback Joe Haden, who was originally listed as questionable for the game, has been downgraded to out. This per Steelers spokes person Burt Lauten.

#Steelers CB Joe Haden (foot) has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s game at Cincinnati. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 27, 2021

Joe Haden missed the Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders but returned to the lineup in Week 3 and played every snap up until he was injured in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. On the season, Haden has started eight games where he has five passes defensed and one forced fumble along with 24 tackles.

In Haden‘s absence, James Pierre has taken over the starting cornerback position opposite of Cameron Sutton.

While the Steelers should get a boost from the return of both Watt and Fitzpatrick, missing Haden will not come without some consequences. In fact, the Steelers have lost seven straight games in which Joe Haden did not appear.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium at 1 PM.