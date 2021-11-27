Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Everyone hates Ohio!

This weekend everyone can love Raymond, but you cannot love Ohio. Not looking for the 4 dead that Neil sang about but, looking for a W (or two).

Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a wrecking ball next year on Sundays.

Quick check, how confident are you going in to tomorrow’s game? Follow up, have you realized yet, how lucky we’ve been to have the bungals in our division all these years??? Bungals will bungal... give us your best definition giving specific plays or moments for your explanation. Joe Haden will be out again tomorrow. How significant do you think his absence will be? Watching the U of M / OSU game being played in the cold, wind, and light snow, how do you feel about this type of weather for football? This is how the game should be played? Give me a 55 sunny cloudless day and let the boys play without the weather playing a role? Gimme a 75 degree day so that I can sit in my shorts and a T shirt enjoying a cold beverage of my choice? So, with your Thanksgiving Day having passed, how hard do you party? Are you a ‘one day and done’, a ‘gotta party the whole weekend’, a ‘this sets me up for Christmas so let’s roll’ or are you a “This just sets up Christmas, which set’s up college bowl season and culminates with NFL playoffs / Super Bowl” party animal? For those of us ‘foreigners’ chime in with whatever could be comparable.

GO STEELERS!