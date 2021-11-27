Steelers move three players to the active roster, place Eric Ebron and J.C. Hassenauer on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a series of roster moves this week for a variety of reasons. Whether it was Minkah Fitzpatrick coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 List, or Ray-Ray McCloud going on said Reserve List, it has left the team with more moves needed to be made.

Short-handed at several positions, the Steelers announced Saturday they have made the following roster moves leading up to the Week 12 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

We have:

• Signed OL John Leglue to the 53-man roster

• Elevated DL Daniel Archibong & WR Anthony Miller to the Active/Inactive roster

• Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad

• Placed OL J.C. Hassenauer & TE Eric Ebron on the Reserve/Injured List

The first move the Steelers announced was signing guard John Leglue to the team’s 53-man active roster. The Leglue signing was to provide depth to the guard position with the team on its third string option at guard. With Kevin Dotson (ankle) already being in Injured Reserve (IR), the team announced J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) will be joining him, hence the signing of Leglue.

Outside of the guard position, the Steelers also elevated both Daniel Archibong, who played in the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, and wide receiver Anthony Miller to the 53-man roster. This is Miller’s first promotion, and is in response to Ray-Ray McCloud being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List this week.

Other than the aforementioned moves, the team also placed tight end Eric Ebron (knee) on IR and added kicker Sam Sloman to the team’s 16-man practice squad. The reason the Steelers didn’t add a tight end to the active roster in place of Ebron was due to Kevin Rader being added to the active roster last week. Sloman spent the preseason and training camp with the Steelers before being released during roster cuts.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC as the team prepares for the Bengals this Sunday in Week 12 at Paul Brown Stadium.