Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Bengals and the Queen City

The Steelers visit the Bengals this weekend looking to avenge their loss in Week 3. Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at the warts of the Steelers opponents in Week 12.

Take a look at the rundown of this week’s show:

Ranking the worst things about the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati

and MUCH MORE!

Chris, Paul and Joe of BTSC walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.