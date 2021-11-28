The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. While the Steelers get ready for their latest road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below, and even a pick from an enemy guest!

Jeff Hartman

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news heading into the Week 12 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, but it wasn’t all good news. While the team will have T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick back on the field, they won’t have the services of Joe Haden with his midfoot sprain keeping him out of the lineup. I made this prediction before Haden was ruled out, but I’ll stick with it considering I feel as if the team is due for a solid game on both sides of the ball. I expect the Steelers to rattle Joe Burrow and the offense picks up where they left off vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

Pick: Steelers 27, Bengals 17

Dave Schofield

I really don’t know which Steelers team is going to show up in Cincinnati. Not only that, we don’t even know which team will show up on which side of the ball, and for how long it will last. The Steelers haven’t put forth their best effort on both sides of the ball for the entire game so far this season. But getting a spark from the return of T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, I think the defense does enough and maybe even helps the offense with a score. Additionally, I think the offense is starting to figure some things out as well. I’m banking on seeing more of the good Steelers team then the alternative and they get their revenge on the Bengals.

Pick: Steelers 33, Bengals 24

Bryan Anthony Davis

Pick: Pick coming

Michael Beck

I just have some strange feeling the Steelers get back on the winning track against the Bengals. Divisional football game are always a toss up and can be won by truly anyone. With the Bengals riding high following two straight victories over the Steelers I think they get shocked at home and the Black and Gold take care of business in a nail biter.

Pick: Steelers 17, Bengals 14

K.T. Smith

The Steelers recorded 0 sacks in the first meeting between these teams back in September. They also threw the ball 58 times. Neither can happen again if they expect success. With T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both present for this game, the Steelers will do a better job pressuring Joe Burrow. They’ll also find better balance on offense. And this time around, they won’t quit.

Pick: Steelers 27, Bengals 23

Geoffrey Benedict

The key to this game is T.J. Watt. if Watt is playing well, the Steelers win, if not, it’s going to be ugly. Sometimes football is that simple. I’m hoping T.J. is back and ready to wreck the Bengals.

Pick: Steelers 21, Bengals 17

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

Minkah and T.J. are back so I feel a bit better about this game. After their wins in Pittsburgh and Ratbird City, the Bungles have been a bit more Bungly. I am counting on a bit of that this week, combined with getting back 2 out of 3 of the key missing cogs on defense last week and I see the Steelers pulling out a close one.

Pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 21

Shannon White

Ben Roethlisberger has dominated both NFL franchises from his home state of Ohio for all intents and purposes throughout his career, until last year. He was able to reestablish some semblance of that domination early this season on the road in Cleveland by beating the Browns without the services of Chris Boswell for the second half of the game. Now Ben and the Steelers have the opportunity to knock the Bengals down a spot or two in the standings, and put an end to all that "They quit" nonsense. I have a feeling that the Bengals HC won't have any problems remembering which Steelers participate in this game, as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith shine.

Pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 20

Andrew Wilbar

The Steelers defense is beginning to get healthier, but the Bengals have regained some momentum after their vital win against the Raiders last week. The key for the Steelers will be missing fewer tackles in the open field. Although Joe Mixon will have an opportunity to show out against a depleted defensive line, I think Minkah Fitzpatrick makes a big play in his return to the lineup to make the difference.

Pick: Steelers 22, Bengals 20

Matty Peverell

Like everyone else, I agree the Steelers’ defense needs to capitalize on getting back key defensive players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt to help dial up the pressure on Joe Burrow. Equally, I think the Steelers need Big Ben to show up in a big way with multiple TDs and no picks, and getting the ball to Claypool and Freiermuth will be key to achieving both this and the win. I can also see a 2-point conversion late in the second quarter from the Steelers (assuming they get a TD then), hence the 25 point prediction.

Pick: Steelers 25, Bengals 19

Mark Davison

Seven football games remain on the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule with Four being of a very high importance. Those Four games are versus AFC North opponents. The AFC North division Is so close this year At this moment In time any team can run the table and take the lead. The question Is though who will step up and take control? The Pittsburgh Steelers will lay a claim for the AFC North title with back to back victories In the next two weeks. However the old mantra of One game At a time needs to be recognized and executed to perfection. The Steelers need to play the Bengals with heart and confidence.

Pick: Steelers 32, Bengals 29

Anthony Defeo

T.J. Watt wasn’t around the last time the Steelers faced the Bengals. Both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Watt were missing from last Sunday night’s heartbreaker against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Fitzpatrick and Watt will play against Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. I think that will be enough for Pittsburgh to eke out a victory.

Pick: Steelers 20, Bengals 16

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!