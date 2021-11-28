The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to get back on the winning side of things as they travel to Cincinnati for a rematch game against the Bengals. After falling in defeat in Week 3 where both starting outside linebackers for the Steelers are no longer on the team, both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will look to make up for the missed opportunity to harass Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow.

Will the Steelers offense put points on the board like they did in Week 11? Will the running game going again? Will the defense step up with the return of several key players?

This Sunday will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to improve their standing in the AFC North. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Week 12 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 12:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, November 28th

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Odds: Pittsburgh (+3.5); O/U (43.5)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green as commentators and Melanie Collins as the sideline reporter.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks.

