Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 12: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The second quarter began with the Bengals on the move again, and just after crossing midfield it was Joe Burrow who threw his first touchdown by hitting Tee Higgins for the Bengals’ second touchdown of the game. In the blink of an eye the score was 17-3 with 14:15 left in the second quarter.

Unable to put points on the board, the Steelers called on Pressley Harvin III to duty for the first time Sunday. As they’d done all game, the Bengals’ offense wasn’t stopped. Whether it was passes by Burrow or runs by Mixon, Cincinnati did whatever they wanted. The latest Bengals score was a one-yard Mixon run to make the score 24-3 with 2:43 left in the first half.

Despite gaining 9 yards on the first two plays, Chase Claypool dropped a pass on 3rd and 1 and forced another punt. When it looked as if the Bengals were going to add to their point total, Burrow’s pass was intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick. With 37 seconds left in the half, and with three timeouts, Roethlisberger’s next play was a pick-six to Mike Hilton. The point-after was good, making the score 31-3 heading into halftime.