Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!

1st Quarter

Steelers win the toss and defer to the second half.

Is anybody surprised that on the second play from scrimmage the Steelers give up a 25-yard run?

Mixon converts that third and one way too easily.

The Bengals are running the ball very well against the defense.

Burrow scrambles and Arthur Maulet totally whiffed on a tackle. You can't do that when a quarterback is running at you.

Bengals 7, Steelers 0.

The broadcast was talking about how long since been thrown an interception. That was the jinx they needed. Ben throws an INT and it's returned inside the 5-yd line.

Wormly gets a sack on third down. At least the turnover should only cost three. Bengals 10, Steelers 0.

On first down, long completion to Claypool. Nice throw and a nice catch.

On that running play: you can take a pile of crap and put window dressing on it but it's still a pile of crap.

Diontae Johnson with a nice catch and run to make sure he picks up the first down.

Claypool knocked down on the third downplay. It didn't really look like interference as it looked like Claypool was trying to swim over the top and tripped and fell.

Boswell used the wind and just snuck that inside the left upright. Bengals 10, Steelers 3.

I'm not sure why any team would want to throw against the Steelers and subject themselves to the pass rush when they can just run the ball and do just fine.

End of the first quarter. Bengals 10, Steelers 3.

2nd Quarter

Pierre should have had a better play on that ball than the receiver but the receiver comes down with it for a touchdown. Bengals 17, Steelers 3.

The question for the Steelers coming into this season was could the offense fix things well enough to win games the defense could keep close. The issue now is the defense can't stop anyone.

The defense can't stop the run, and Burrow is a perfect 7 for 7 passing.

After two quick runs the Steelers are faced with a third down and six. If they don't convert this could it actually be game over?

Freiermuth made a guy miss to pick up that first down. Believe it or not that is huge.

Steelers don't convert their next third down and Big Press comes in to punt.

First play for the Bengal features two missed tackles by the Steelers.

Cam Heyward gets in for the sack of Burrow.

Of course on 3rd and 12 the Steelers give up 16.

Surprise, the Bengals complete and convert another third down. The defense just can't get off the field.

Not only do the Bengals convert a third down run but Pierre gets flagged for hitting an offensive lineman low.

Mixon goes in for the touchdown. I don't care what anybody says, this game is over already in the second quarter.

Bengals 24, Steelers 3. This is looking like an old-fashioned butt kicking.

On third and one Ben holds the ball an extra second, makes a nice pass to Claypool who can't hold on. Big Press comes in to punt.

The Bengals quickly moved the ball into field goal range.

Minkah Fitzpatrick comes up with an interception. At least the Steelers kept them from scoring points there.

The first play Ben returned the favor and a pick-six. Not only that, but it was Mike Hilton that gets the pick-six. Bengals 31, Steelers 3.

Ben is now sacked. The offense is horrendous, and the defense is even worse.

At the half, Cincinnati 31, Steelers 3.

3rd Quarter

Steelers convert one third down, but Ben gets sacked on the second one. Steelers to punt.

The Steelers finally hold the Bengals offense and force a punt for the first time in the game.

This has been an extremely boring quarter. Neither team doing much of anything.

Ben hit as he goes to throw and fumbles the ball recovered by the Bengals. Third turnover of the day for the Steelers.

Ben's feeling a little pain in that arm. Might be time to just go ahead and pull him out of the game.

Highsmith was almost able to pick off that pass. If he gets it clean he probably would have scored.

Third and 17 and the Bengals come up just half a yard short. Looks like the Bengals are going to challenge the spot.

The challenge was unsuccessful, but Mixon was successful converting fourth and one.

Cincinnati hits a 51-yard field goal. Bengals 34, Steelers 3.

On third down and 10 Ben throws it to Najee Harris 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage to manage a 3-yard gain. The Steelers go 3 and out.

James Pierre misses the running back, giving Mixon another 30 plus yard gain.

End of three. Bangles 34, Steelers 3.

4th Quarter

On 2nd and 9 the Bengals check it down to the running back who gains 14 yards.

Mixon goes in for the touchdown from the 1-yard line. Bengals 41, Steelers 3.

Ben's throws have not been very accurate and sharp today.

Claypool with a catch for 30 plus yards on third and 10. Throwing deep to Claypool seems to be about the only play working for the Steelers today.

Claypool draws a 15-yard penalty, and then follows it up with a drop.

4th and 12th at midfield for the Steelers, and I guess they have totally given up here as they are going to punt.

On third and 9 everyone in the stadium knew the Bengals were still going to run it and the Steelers give up 14 yards and a first down. That is absolutely pitiful.

Are any Steelers’ fans still watching this game? For those who aren’t, I wish I could join you.

For some unknown reason, Ben Roethlisberger is still in the game.

Muth with a nice TD catch during trash time. Bengals 41, Steelers 10.

Thank God we finally reached the 2-minute warning. Hopefully my suffering can end soon.

If I was Coach Tomlin I would make all the players and the offensive and defensive coordinators find their own way home from Cincinnati, since none actually showed up to Cincinnati.

I finally get to end what was an absolutely miserable afternoon. The offense could do nothing, the defense could do nothing, and I had to sit here and watch it all beginning to end.

Final score Bengals 41, Steelers 10.

There you have it, my knee jerks. What were your thoughts? Be sure to get your opinions heard in the comment section below. Now time for me to process it, do some quick analyzing for the Scho Bro Show, and then put it behind me as the Steelers move on to Week 13 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. CAN’T WAIT!!!!!