Robert Spillane ruled out for the second half of Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have anything going right for them in Week 12 in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Trailing 31–3 at halftime, the Steelers will now be without inside linebacker Robert Spillane for the remainder of the game. According to Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten, Spillane has been ruled out with a knee injury.

#Steelers LB Robert Spillane sustained a knee injury and will not return to today's game vs. Cincinnati. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 28, 2021

Spillane saw the field early for the Steelers in the game when Devin Bush was pulled out during the first drive after an offsides penalty. Bush returned for the Steelers second drive. With the Steelers defense unable to make any significant stops in the first half, losing their dime linebacker isn’t ideal. But with the Steelers trailing by four touchdowns, chances are Cincinnati will continue to run the football keeping the Steelers out of their dime package.

In the game, Spillane had one tackle. It is unclear at this time exactly when in the first half the injury occurred.

