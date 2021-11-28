Steelers dealing with more injuries following their lopsided loss to the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t just losers in Week 12 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, they also suffered more injuries during the contest. Not only did the Steelers lose, but the injuries sustained were at positions where the team can ill afford to lose anyone.

Robert Spillane was knocked out of the game with a knee injury, and after the game Mike Tomlin told media he was being evaluated for the injury. Of course, Spillane being banged up is less than ideal with both Joe Schobert and Devin Bush being less than spectacular at the position.

The other injury of note was to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth who left the game with a head injury, which most would consider a possible concussion, and Tomlin added Freiermuth will be going through the process set forth in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

This news is coming on the heels of the team having to put Eric Ebron on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury, and this game in Week 12 coming when the team decided to have Kevin Rader on the inactive list.

Freiermuth’s injury was towards the end of the game, but will certainly be a talking point heading into the Week 12 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 when the team will needs all hands on deck, especially on offense.

Mike Tomlin will address the media on Tuesday, and will update the injury report at that time, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they press on throughout the regular season.