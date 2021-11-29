NFL Week 13 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3-point underdogs against the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their first loss by 30 pints or more since the opening week of the 2019 season. As bad as the loss hurts, the Steelers still have six games remaining in the 2021 season and have to get back to the drawing board as the Baltimore Ravens are coming to town. After a November where they went 1-2-1, the Steelers need to have a December to remember with the toughest remaining schedule of any NFL team.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM

Betting line: +3

Over/under: 44

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 19-14 vs Ravens

Win streak: 2 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 BAL

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 6 - 4 BAL

The opening line on the game was at +2.5 after the schedule was announced in May. It was the only game going into the 2021 season where the Steelers were home underdogs. After the Steelers loss on Sunday along with the Ravens win on Sunday night, the odds have moved slightly toward Baltimore.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +135 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 27/20 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Ravens would have a payout of $47 ($27 plus the original $20 bet). The Ravens have a current moneyline of -155, or 20/31 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Baltimore to win straight up would have a payout of $32.90 ($12.90 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 games and are 3-2 against the spread in their last 5 games against the Ravens. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 3 of their last 5 games and have gone OVER in 3 of their last 4 games against Baltimore.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are 150/1 after Week 12. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are now 80/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 30/1 odds behind the Browns at 9/1 odds, the Bengals at 2/1 odds and the Ravens at 4/7 odds.