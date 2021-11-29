AFC North Recap: Week 12 shows the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ within the division

The tenth week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Time to take a look...

Cincinnati Bengals - 41

Pittsburgh Steelers - 10

If you were like me, and were forced to watch all four quarters of this game...I know how you feel. If you weren’t forced, but chose to watch all four quarters...may God have mercy on your soul. I kid, of course, but this game was ugly from start to finish. I don’t know about you, but for me when Ben Roethlisberger threw his first interception I had a sinking feeling in my stomach. Turns out that feeling was right. It was just the beginning. On the flip side, the Bengals look to be a very well-rounded team. They are young and inexperienced, but my goodness that talent they have jumped off the screen. I remember when that was the case with the Steelers. Those were the days...

Baltimore Ravens - 16

Cleveland Browns - 10

This was not the prettiest of games, but the Ravens found a way to hold serve on Sunday Night Football with Lamar Jackson throwing four interceptions. Say what you want about the Ravens, but they are finding ways to win. Some call it luck, while others call it persevering. Whatever it is, or whatever you want to call it, they are 8-3 and in first place of the division for a reason. It also should be noted just how many injuries the Ravens have on their team. When you see them throwing out practice squad players, and still winning, it makes you feel even worse about your team.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 8-3-0

Cincinnati Bengals - 7-4-0

Pittsburgh Steelers - 5-5-1

Cleveland Browns - 6-6-0

Week 12 AFC North Schedule:

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals - 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers - 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

A look ahead...

Next three opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Packers

Cleveland Browns: BYE, vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. Ravens, at Vikings (TNF), vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals: vs. Chargers, vs. 49ers, at Broncos