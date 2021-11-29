Steelers sign a Saints practice squad player to their 53-man roster

The fact the Pittsburgh Steelers need help along the defensive line is no secret. Anyone who has watched this team over the course of the last month knows the struggles the team has along the defensive line.

Looking for answers, the Steelers have turned to outside the organization for help. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers have signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Steelers are signing DT Montravius Adams from the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

When a team claims a player off another team’s practice squad they have no option but to sign them to their 53-man active roster. With the team putting both Eric Ebron (knee) and J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) on Injured Reserve (IR) last week, it created a vacancy which Adams will fill.

Adams was a third-round draft pick out of Auburn in the 2017 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. In four seasons in Green Bay, Adams appeared in 45 games and started three. He had 1.5 sacks and 44 tackles along with six quarterback hits. Signing with the New England Patriots in the 2021 offseason, Adams failed to make the team following the preseason and signed with the New Orleans Saints ahead of Week 1. Adams was released by the Saints in mid November and signed to their practice squad. In 2021, Adams has appeared in five games with one start and had seven tackles.

Listed at 6’3” and 304 pounds according to Pro Football Reference, Adams brings some added size to the Steelers struggling defensive line.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the team as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens to invade Heinz Field in Week 13 of the regular season.