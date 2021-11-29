T.J. Watt the latest Steelers player placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

As if things were bad enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their list of players who have missed games due to COVID-19 continues to grow. The latest member to be placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List? T.J. Watt.

This per the Steelers’ official website:

We have placed LB T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/7KwKxEDiW7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 29, 2021

Watt being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List adds another name to those who have missed a game due to testing positive. The list includes:

QB Ben Roethlisberger

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

And you can now add OLB T.J. Watt to the growing list of players. Unless Watt is considered nothing but a close contact, it is almost certain he will miss the upcoming game in Week 13 vs. the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. It is a huge blow to a defense which is reeling and can use all available players at the ready to help slow down Lamar Jackson and company.

The question for fans now has to be when this list of players being added to the COVID-19 List will end. Will Watt be the last player, or will it continue? Either way, the Steelers now look to host the Ravens without their best defensive player.

