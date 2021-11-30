The Steelers’ response to the 41-10 trouncing by the Bengals will be intriguing to watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers did more than just lose a game to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. They were embarrassed. To be accurate, embarrassed might be too kind of a word for what fans had to sit through on Sunday.

Nonetheless, this wasn’t a game like the AFC Wild Card performance in 2020 vs. the Cleveland Browns. This game didn’t end the season. Some fans might believe the season is over, and there wouldn’t be many who would argue this fact, but the Steelers still have six games remaining on the regular season docket.

In case you forgot their schedule, here is what lies ahead:

vs. Baltimore Ravens

at Minnesota Vikings (TNF)

vs. Tennessee Titans

at Kansas City Chiefs

vs. Cleveland Browns (MNF)

at Baltimore Ravens

This isn’t to emphasize just how difficult the Steelers’ remaining schedule is, but rather to emphasize how the season is far from over. The thought of watching this team play another game is painful at this time, but seeing how the will respond after such a horrible performance will be intriguing, to say the least.

After the game both coaches and players offered up how this team will prepare and move forward.

“We look at the tape, we make corrections and we make necessary adjustments like we always do.” Mike Tomlin said after the game Sunday. “How this game unfolded really has no bearing on the process for us in terms of transitioning from one week to another.”

The message sent by Tomlin after the game clearly resonated with his team. They echoed similar sentiments.

“You watch the film and make the corrections; we see what went well and try to build on it.” Guard Trai Turner said. “There will be another opponent next week, so we have to get better, and get better fast.”

“It’s tough because we’re getting into crunch time and it’s a divisional opponent.” Ben Roethlisberger said. “You want to come out playing good football and you don’t. It stinks, but we’re going to have to move on, we have another one next week.”

The “other one” Roethlisberger referred to in the previous quote is none other than the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens coming to Heinz Field for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. While hope for this team to bounce back is in short supply at the moment, you have to wonder if it can get any worse than the performance put on the field at Paul Brown Stadium? Is it possible for this team to play as poorly, or more, vs. the Ravens in Week 13?

I would find it hard to believe that is possible, even after the 41-10 game we all can’t erase from our memories. When you’ve reached your lowest, there is only one way to go, and that’s up. Well, I guess they could remain at their lowest too, but that is the intriguing part of this team. The final stretch could be as intriguing as it gets for the Steelers and what their future holds in many ways.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Ravens this Sunday in Week 13.