BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 12 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on in Week 12 this past weekend as the choices get harder after many top teams have already been used. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 46 participants. While technically there are 446 total entries, I had one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 442 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

The most common selection for Week 12 was the Philadelphia Eagles over the New York Giants. The Giants kept the Eagles offense in check the entire game, giving up only a fourth-quarter touchdown and upsetting Philadelphia which knocked out three of the remaining eight contestants.

The next most popular picks were the Dallas Cowboys over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving and the Baltimore Ravens over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. The Raiders got the best of the Cowboys in overtime which eliminated two contestants while the Ravens came out on top of an ugly game against the Browns and sent two people through to Week 13.

The only other game which was chosen in Week 12 was the Atlanta Falcons over the Jacksonville Jaguars which sent one final contestant through to Week 13.

With only three contestants left, I feel they deserve some recognition. First, I have a small consolation prize (and I mean small, but it’s at least something) for the two remaining contestants who do not win the grand prize. The screen names of those remaining in their leagues are:

Mattc212

Yinzer.

leisto

And... we’re back

Bruce%20M

joe mudd

Joshua’s Primo Pick Set

SteelSun

So after twelve weeks, now only 0.67% of the entries still remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even though you are the only contestant remaining in your league, make sure you make the pick in order to stay in the competition for the overall title.

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 13 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: L.A. Rams (-12.5) at home over Jacksonville

Closest match up: Las Vegas (-2.5) at home over Washington

The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+3) at home against Baltimore

Byes: Panthers, Browns,Packers, Titans

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com as of 11/30)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.