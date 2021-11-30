Former Steelers sound off about the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Things are not good inside the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. In fact, it is downright ugly. After the team’s 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 at Paul Brown Stadium, fans are livid. As it turns out, it isn’t just the fan base who is upset with how things are playing out for the 2021 team.

Leading into the Week 13 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens, former Steelers players are sounding off about the team. None was more vocal, and spot on, than former safety Ryan Clark. This is what he said on ESPN:

Clark was a part of the Steelers historic early 2000s defenses, but he wasn’t alone feeling as if there was something amiss. Beloved member of the 1970s Steelers, and United State Army veteran, Rocky Bleier also gave his opinion on his recent podcast. You can listen to that in the link below:

One Man’s Opinion NFL Week 12.

Bengals beat us for the second time this season.



Lack of Pride and Self-esteem….



Ben says “We Need To Play Better”

…. I say …… NO SH*T! So Why Don’t You?https://t.co/ODscX0n5JS — Rocky Bleier (@RockyBleier) November 30, 2021

At this point, these former players, who lived and breathed Steelers during at least a portion of their tenures with the team, are more than frustrated with the state of the organization. It should be noted it isn’t just the players, but the organization from top to bottom.

During his press conference Tuesday, Mike Tomlin was asked about some of these former players and their opinions on the current Steelers team. Tomlin said he didn’t know what exactly the media member was referring to, but said he would probably agree with their opinions/statements.

These statements by former players like Clark and Bleier are salt in the wound of the Steelers current state. The team is leaking oil in a bad way, and these comments, although poignant, are far from what the team needs. If Ryan Clark going on ESPN fires up the group, that’s great, but think about that statement in and of itself. If a player needs Clark, or Bleier even, to motivate them, there are bigger issues at hand.

As I mentioned in a previous article, there is no quick and easy fix for this Steelers team. Sure, changes will be made, but few will be proven to be fruitful. This isn’t to suggest the Steelers are destined to lose the remainder of their games, although that could happen, but means the change will have to come from each individual player being better.

Will these former player rants help? Only time will tell. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.