The Steelers take Ray-Ray McCloud off the Reserve/COVID-19 List, place Joe Haeg on

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting one player back from the Reserve/COVID-19 List while having to place another player on the list. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has come off the Covid list while tackle/guard Joe Haeg has been placed on the list.

We have activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from the Reserve/COVID list and placed OL Joe Haeg on the Reserve/COVID list.https://t.co/RDxGokKVzZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 1, 2021

Ray-Ray McCloud missed the Steelers Week 12 matchup with a Cincinnati Bengals which was the first game he has missed with Pittsburgh since joining the team in 2020. On the season, McCloud has 19 receptions for 141 yards along with two carries for 15 yards. Being the Steelers primary punt and kick returner, McCloud has 503 kick return yards on 21 returns and 194 punt return yards on 22 returns. During his absence last Sunday, Anthony McFarland returned kickoffs for the Steelers while Cameron Sutton took over the punt return duties.

Joe Haeg is now set to miss his first game since joining the Steelers in the 2021 offseason. Haeg started one game for the Steelers at tackle in Week 4 against Green Bay and has seen playing time off the bench at guard in both Week 10 and Week 11.

With only four days between now and Sunday, Haeg will not be able to move through the Covid protocol in time as it was reported by ESPN’s Kimberley Martin that Haeg received a positive test.

Per source: #Steelers had another COVID positive test today — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 1, 2021

Joe Haeg joins outside linebacker T.J. Watt as the two players on the Steelers currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

