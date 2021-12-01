Steelers Injury Report: Pat Freiermuth a full participant in practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their second-straight AFC North game as they return home from a two-game road stretch. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens, eight names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there was one player who was limited and five who did not practice.

As a reminder, T.J. Watt and Joe Haeg will not show up on the team’s injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, they are not officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, neither player will end up on the report until they return to the roster.

In typical Wednesday fashion, Ben Roethlisberger did not fully practice which has been the plan all season. Unlike last week when Roethlisberger was limited on Wednesday, he did not participate during the first practice in preparation to take on the Ravens. Once again, Roethlisberger is listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury.

After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter this past Sunday, Pat Freiermuth left the game and was evaluated for a concussion. On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin said that Freiermuth was in the NFL’s concussion protocol. In a great sign for the Steelers, Freiermuth was able to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Already this far into the process, Freiermuth should be able to be cleared in time for Sunday’s game if there are no setbacks.

Another key member of the Steeler secondary who missed the Steelers last two games was cornerback Joe Haden. Dealing with a foot injury, Haden was questionable last week only to be downgraded to ‘out’ on Saturday. Things are not starting off well this week either as Haden was unable to practice on Wednesday.

Leaving Sunday’s game with a knee injury, Robert Spillane was not expected to be ready to go in the early portions in the week. In fact, Mike Tomlin indicated in his Tuesday press conference that Spillane likely won’t be available at all this week. For this reason, it’s not surprising that Spillane did not practice on Wednesday.

Another player mentioned in Coach Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was long snapper Christian Kuntz who has a hip injury. In good news for the Steelers, Kuntz was a full participant on Wednesday and the Steelers have yet to bring in another long snapper.

The only player limited in Wednesday’s practice was wide receiver Chase Claypool with a toe injury. Being a nagging injury for him over the last several weeks, it’s unclear at this time if there was an injury that was reaggravated or if the Steelers are simply not pushing the limits with Claypool early in the week.

The two other players did not participate in practice on Wednesday were offensivef tackle Zach Banner with an illness and guard Trai Turner with a coaches decision. It is expected that Turner will return to action tomorrow, and hopefully Banner will be feeling better in order to rejoin the the team who is already down offensive tackle Joe Haeg.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, you can see the list below from Wednesday’s practice when available.