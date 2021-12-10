 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Post-Game Podcast: The Steelers late arrival leads to a Viking Funeral, 36-28

Join BTSC for immediate reaction after the Steelers visit with the Vikings on Sunday.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

While the Steelers team appeared to go up in flames much like that of a Viking Funeral in Minnesota in the first half on Thursday Night Football, a furious attempt at a second-half comeback wasn’t enough to allow the Men of Steel to rise from the ashes. With Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis out on assignment, Michael Beck and Dave Schofield recap a crazy Thursday Night in Minnesota.

If you haven’t heard, we have a YouTube channel, and the main reason for this is to increase the sound quality on our shows. But if you’re a visual learner you can watch the show below. Be sure to subscribe to our channel.

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...