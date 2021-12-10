Injuries to the Steelers pass rushers highlighted after loss to the Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t just losers on Thursday Night Football when they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 36-28, they also suffered some injuries during the game. After the game Mike Tomlin met with media and spoke about the injury situation as the team heads into a mini-bye this weekend.

The biggest injury of note was the groin injury to T.J. Watt. Tomlin had no further update on Watt’s status, but the good news in this regard is how Watt will now have 10 days to heal up before the Steelers host Tennessee at home in Week 15.

As if the Steelers weren’t thin enough at outside linebacker, Alex Highsmith left the game with what was labeled a knee injury by the Steelers.

However, after the game Tomlin labeled the injury as a quadriceps injury. Now, without getting into the anatomy of the human body, the two can go hand in hand, but depending on the injury, and the severity, it is unknown whether Highsmith could be available the next time the Steelers take the field.

With the starting two pass rushers on the sideline, the team relied on the combination of Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka for a large part of the second half of the game. Not ideal circumstances for a team who prides themselves on getting after the quarterback.

If there was any good news it was how the Steelers didn’t sustain any other injuries of notes in the loss to Minnesota. Therefore, the team should be able to get as healthy as possible over the extended break, but this loss will linger with the team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have to turn their attention to the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field in Week 15, especially with the margin for error being razor thin for the duration of the 2021 regular season. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team.