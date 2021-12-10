NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 14 games against the spread

The 2021 NFL season is now into December and teams only have a handful of games to make a move, or fall off the map. Upsets appear to be the theme with a least one or two coming each weekend. With it seeming like almost any team could find victory or defeat each week, it makes picking games even more difficult.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff who will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. We are keeping up with the changes we made last year and including the Thursday games. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

Last week there was much more success when it came to picking against the spread. Matty, Jeff, and Bryan all led the way going 10-4 while myself and Mark were one game behind. Mark continues to hold his overall lead in picking against the spread by eight games with a record of 105-88 and is the only person over .500.

In the over/under, the scores took a bit of a hit as Jeff and Bryan led the way at 9-5 followed closely by me at 8-6. Jeff still has a nice lead in the overall over/under for the season by seven games ahead of Bryan as he is now 114-81.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 14 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

