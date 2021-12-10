Steelers reverse their practice squad signings from prior to the Vikings game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and before that game the team made a pair of practice squad moves. The Steelers released wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and defensive back Linden Stephens from their 16-player practice squad, and they signed punter Drue Chrisman and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Now, less than 24 hours after the 36-28 loss to the Vikings, the Steelers have reversed those signings.

We have:

• Re-signed WR Tyler Vaughns & DB Linden Stephens to the practice squad

• Terminated P Drue Chrisman & LS Rex Sunahara from the practice squad — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 10, 2021

What would cause the Steelers to sign the exact same players they cut is unknown, but if you were to speculate there could be reasons for the decision. The Steelers could have signed a punter and long snapper to show their frustration with Christian Kuntz and Pressley Harvin III, the current long snapper and punter. They also could have wanted to keep an extra set of specialists in case there is a positive COVID-19 test result which would leave the Steelers in a bind on the road. After all, the team has been dealing several positive cases over the last month.

Nonetheless, for the team to sign these players for just a few days is odd. Why this happened we likely will never know, but the Steelers get both Vaughns and Stephens back in the organization, both at positions of need.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC as the Steelers prepare for the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 at Heinz Field following their mini bye after the Thursday Night Football game in prime time.