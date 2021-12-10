Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 14 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Chase Claypool...what do you do with this guy?

2. Which game was worse, in your opinion? Week 12 loss to the Bengals, or Week 14 loss to the Vikings?

3. There has been a lot of talk about culture this season. What are your thoughts on the team’s culture? Is it being overblown, or is this a real concern?

4. Talking about Claypool, what do you think of Mike Tomlin? I know this is opening up Pandora’s box, but how much of this fiasco do you put on the players, and how much do you put on the coaching staff?

5. After the disappointing result Thursday night, how will you handle this weekend? Do you watch other NFL games? Do something else? How do you handle the mini-bye?

6. Okay, gotten lighten up this party. Rank the following Christmas movies:

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

A Christmas Story

Elf

The Santa Clause

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

