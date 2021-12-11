 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Vikings and the Twin Cities

Join BTSC’s tongue-in-cheek podcast, the Steelers Power Half Hour for weekly Steelers Top 5’s in many a black-and-gold category

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Welcome to the Steelers Power 12 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at the Steelers Week 14 opponent Steelers favorites and the city that Prince and Mary Tyler Moore made relevant.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • Bshing the Vikings and their two home cities
  • and MUCH MORE!

Chris, Paul and Joe of BTSC walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

