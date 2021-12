The complete 2021 NCAA College Bowl Game Schedule

For fans of college football, the bowl season is almost upon us. So, whether you are always looking at potential Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft prospects, or just love all the games throughout the holiday season, you might want to bookmark this page so you have this as an easy reference to not miss any games this bowl season.

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl - Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo Noon ESPN

Cure Bowl - Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. App State 11 a.m. ESPN

New Mexico Bowl - Fresno State vs. UTEP 2:15 p.m. ESPN

Independence Bowl - No. 13 BYU vs. UAB 3:30 p.m. ABC

Lending Tree Bowl - Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan 5:45 p.m. ESPN

LA Bowl - Utah State vs. Oregon State 7:30 p.m. ABC

New Orleans Bowl - No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall 9:15 p.m. ESPN

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl - Tulsa vs. Old Dominion 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Kent State vs. Wyoming 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Frisco Bowl - No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl - Army vs. Missouri 8 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl - UCF vs. Florida 7 p.m. ESPN

Frisco Football Classic - North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl - Memphis vs. Hawai’i 8 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl - Ball State vs. Georgia State 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl - Western Michigan vs. Nevada 11 a.m. ESPN

Military Bowl - ECU vs. Boston College 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl - No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn Noon ESPN

First Responder Bowl - Air Force vs. Louisville 3:15 p.m. ESPN

Liberty Bowl - Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State 6:45 p.m. ESPN

SDCCU Holiday Bowl - No. 18 N.C. State vs. UCLA 8 p.m. Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - West Virginia vs. Minnesota1 0:15 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl - SMU vs. Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech vs. Maryland 2:15 p.m. ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl - No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Alamo Bowl - No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma 9:15 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl - North Carolina vs. South Carolina 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Music City Bowl - Tennessee vs. Purdue 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Arizona State1 0:30 p.m. ESPN

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl - No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN

Sun Bowl - Washington State vs. Miami Noon p.m. CBS

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl - No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State Noon ESPN

Citrus Bow -l No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky 1 p.m. ABC

Arizona Bowl - Boise State vs. Central Michigan 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl - Kansas State vs. LSU 9 p.m. ESPN

New Year’s Day 6 Bowls

Dec. 30

Peach Bowl - No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pitt 7 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 1

Fiesta Bowl - No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State 1 p.m. ESPN

Rose Bowl - No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah 5 p.m. ESPN

Sugar Bowl - No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss 8:45 p.m. ESPN

College Football Playoffs

Dec. 31

Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal) - No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP semifinal) - No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 10

CFP National Championship TBD vs. TBD 8 p.m. ESPN