Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Ace of Spades

In the words of the immortal Lemmy:

If you like to gamble, I tell you I’m your man

You win some, lose some, it’s all the same to me

The pleasure is to play, makes no difference what you say...

As you all know, KC and MT, with the blessings and direction of Mr. Rooney, pushed their collective chips into the center of the table in late April / early May. They gambled that the roster as it was assembled, with the infusion of high end talent at skilled positions as opposed to in the trenches, would be able to do significant damage and ensure Ben’s ride into the sunset would be a success.

However, since we last convened, we experienced the highs and lows of those choices and life being a Steelers fan. An impressive win against the hated, but respected, Ravens and a terrible defeat against a team that gave the Lions their first, and ONLY, win of the season. Yes, it was an incredible comeback, but that was fool’s gold. We are not a playoff team...

Yes, we have pieces to be competitive, but not competitive enough, and certainly not enough good pieces. If you questioned Ben’s heart, like I did, you saw on Thursday that he still has something left in the tank and being warrior is one of them. He took some nasty hits and got right back up each time. But Ben likely won’t be here next year...

So, what to do about the balance of the season?