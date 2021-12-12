Each game that the Steelers take the field, it’s about their taking care of business with a win. That doesn’t always occur, but with the goal always being the playoffs... the other games become about seeding and matchups. With the Steelers already falling to the Vikings, other contests still matter to Steelers Nation and we assume the Steelers will begin winning again for the sake of this exercise. Here’s a guide to other significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit from more.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the sixth seed in the AFC.

Here are the current AFC playoff picture going into Week 14

WEEK 14

Sunday, Dec. 12

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday 1 PM CBS)

It may be difficult to watch the team from the Queen City, but it is definitely not too hard to root against the Bengals. If the Steelers are to get back into the playoff picture they are going to need Cincy to fall.

Who to root for: San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

It’s so gross to cheer for either rival. A loss by Baltimore is more obvious and would be helpful, but Cleveland could be knocked out altogether with a loss here. But the RG is still recommending the Ravens going down here.

Who to root for: Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

The Chiefs are all the way back after a terrible start. While the inclination would be to cheer against KC, the Raiders are more of an immediate threat to the Steelers at this juncture. So as wrong as it seems, Patrick Mahomes is your friend today.

Who to root for: Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

Even though a loss by the Titans is advantageous for Pittsburgh, Tennessee is the Steelers opponent next week and you don’t want them coming off a loss to a subpar team much like the Vikings last week.

Who to root for: Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos - Sunday 4:05 PM (FOX)

The postseason hopes of the Denver Broncos are hanging by a thin thread and a loss to the Detroit Lions could snap the thread completely.

Who to root for: Detroit Lions

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday 4:05 PM (FOX)

The Chargers could be vulnerable to exclusion in the postseason if they go down, but losing to the New York Giants at home seems improbable.

Who to root for: New York Football Giants

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday 4:25 PM (CBS)

Again, rooting for somebody like Tom Brady seems inconceivable, but the Bills need to be ripped in half for 2021.

Who to root for: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who do you like in these games for yinzer’s sake? Let us know in the comment section in this article or on BTSC social media. In the meantime, grab that Terrible Towel and start rooting.

If you want more explanation to these picks check out the new Rooting Guide podcast below: