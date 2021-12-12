BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Sunday 12/5

An amazing win against a bitter rival. Ben with a great day. Seven sacks of a befuddled Lamar Jackson. Egg on John Harbaugh’s face. A great day in Steeler Nation.

FINAL: #Steelers refuse to die, come back and beat the Ravens 20-19 https://t.co/cCQCg7pQLP — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) December 6, 2021

Monday 12/6

With Steelers fans still walking on air, it’s phenomenal to see the dedication to the city of Pittsburgh and helping others constantly displayed by Cameron Phillip Heyward. This guy really deserves to win the whole thing. No. 97’s commitment to service makes that one time that I held the door for an elderly woman at Arby’s seem insignificant.

.@CamHeyward is our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented by @Nationwide.



RETWEET & reply with “#WPMOYChallenge Heyward” to help him earn a $25,000 contribution to the charity of his choice. #WPMOY



: https://t.co/n07CmHpLGz pic.twitter.com/piBTqahkqu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2021

Yay! The Steelers announced that they have activated LB Robert Spillane from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Wait, isn’t his knee still bad?

Tuesday 12/7

Possibly no Joe Haden again this week. Is a stellar career in the Burgh near the end?

Spillane, Haden, Finney and Buggs the only active #Steelers who didn’t participate in practice today. Everyone else was a full go. pic.twitter.com/9UbHq6svDe — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) December 7, 2021

Wednesday 12/8

T.J. Watt with another AFC Player of the Week Award. MVP and Defensive Player of the Year talk is now surfacing. He’ll be the frontrunner until Super Bowl Week when it’s awarded to Myles Garrett or Aaron Donald for the 47th time.

The Men of Steel reported that they made the following roster moves by signing Punter Drue Chrisman & Long Snapper Rex Sunahara to the practice squad and terminated DB Linden Stephens & WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

Thursday 12/9

This was disappointing, exhilarating and heartbreaking all in a three hour window. It reminded me of my first wedding to the starter wife.

Friday 12/10

Chase Claypool had a great night catching the football, but his ego and immaturity cost the Steelers and further damaged his reputation among those in Steeler Nation around the football world.

The bright spot is that Chase is inspiring very funny memes.

Injuries to Edge Linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt aren’t considered as devastating as originally thought.

The Men of Steel reported that they made the following roster moves by terminating the contracts of Punter Drue Chrisman & Long Snapper Rex Sunahara and signing DB Linden Stephens & WR Tyler Vaughns to the practice squad. This is kind of like deja vu in reverse.

Saturday 12/11

Everybody knew that Trent Jordan was going to get cracked for last week’s taunt during the Ravens game. In other news, I was nailed with a $6 parking ticket last week. It’s a greater percentage of my income than Watt’s fine.

The NFL fined #Steelers LB T.J. Watt and #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey $10,300 each for taunting in last week’s games.



The crackdown continues. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2021

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

Check this recap out in podcast form in the player below: