Steelers Podcast: HOF Valhalla for Ben, no playoffs for the Steelers?

In many ways the loss for the Steelers felt like a repeat of the Chargers games, in other ways it was a felt like the theme of the season: close but yet so far. Then in another way - as a fan - you jump on the bandwagon as they come back into the game, poor Freiermuth gets smacked by three or so blokes, and you’re like damn we almost came back? Realistically, where is this team headed? Playoffs? An under .500 record? A top 12 pick in the 2022 NFL draft? Can they take care of business at least twice more this season and keep the Tomlin streak alive?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2021, and what to expect from the team as they continue their 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. This is what will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Mark & Matty reflect on last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings

The boys discuss their opinions and feelings on the prospects of this 2021 Steelers team

‘Slingin’ the Slang’

Audience Q&A

Plus MUCH MUCH MORE!

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out the YouTube clip here, and be sure to subscribe to our channel by clicking HERE:

Be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

Part 1:

Part 2: