If you were like me, before I decided to sign up for the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package every week I was wondering whether I’d be able to watch my beloved Steelers in the comfort of my own home, or if I’d have to go elsewhere to watch the game.

Before there were websites devoted to this, it meant a lengthy trip on the television guide screen to see which game was scheduled to air, but now it’s just a click away.

So, with the Steelers already playing on Thursday Night Football, what games will you see in Week 14? Check out which games you’ll see in your local viewing area.

For those who want to know which game they’ll see, check the map below, courtesy of 506 Sports:

CBS Early Week 14

RED: Raiders at Chiefs

YELLOW: Jaguars at Titans

GREEN: Saints at Jets

BLUE: Ravens at Browns

CBS Late Week 14

RED: Bills at Buccaneers

BLUE: 49ers at Bengals

FOX Week 14

RED: Cowboys at Washington

BLUE: Giants at Chargers (LATE)

GREEN: Falcons at Panthers

ORANGE: Seahawks at Texans

YELLOW: Lions at Broncos (LATE)

HERE WE GO!!