Previewing the AFC North Week 14 showdowns on Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on to Week 15 after their Thursday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings. As for the rest of the AFC North, Week 14 is still upon them and how things shake down will determine exactly where the Steelers end up at the end of the day.

Here is the game preview for the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers at the Cincinnati Bengals for their Week 14 matchups.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Records (Going into Week 14)

Baltimore Ravens: 8-4 (1st place in AFC North)

Cleveland Browns: 6-6 (4th place in AFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Browns (-3)

OVER/UNDER: 42.5

Moneyline: Ravens +125; Browns -145

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games

Ravens: 3-2

Browns: 2-3

Injury Report

Ravens:

Game Status

OUT

OL Patrick Mekari (hand)

DOUBTFUL

WR Miles Boykin (finger)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Anthony Averett (knee)

FB Patrick Ricard (back)

TE Nick Boyle (illness/knee)

S Brandon Stephens (shoulder)

CB Chris Westry (thigh)

DB Anthony Levine (knee)

Browns:

Game Status

OUT

WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion)

TE Harrison Bryant (high ankle sprain)

CB Greg Newson (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Jordan Elliott (knee)

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle)

DT Malik Jackson (knee)

LB Jacob Phillips (biceps)

News and Notes

If the Ravens can manage to pull out a victory on the road against the Browns, it will keep them atop the AFC North by at least a game and will keep the Browns in the bottom spot below .500 on the season. If the Browns can pull off the victory after falling in Baltimore the last time we took the field, they would move out of last place in the division and would only be a game out of the lead. Coming off their bye and being at home, the Browns have as good of a chance as they did two weeks prior.

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

Records (Going into Week 14)

San Francisco 49ers: 6-6 (3rd place in NFC West)

Cincinnati Bengals: 7-5 (2nd place in AFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

49ers(-1.5)

OVER/UNDER: 49

Moneyline: 49ers -120; Bengals +100

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games

49ers: 3-2

Bengals: 2-3

Injury Report

49ers:

Game Status

OUT

RB Trenton Cannon (concussion)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related - personal matter)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

Bengals:

Game Status

OUT

RB Chris Evans (ankle)

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder)

DOUBTFUL

DT Tyler Shelvin (illness)

LB Markus Bailey (neck)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot)

WR Tee Higgins (ankle)

RB Joe Mixon (illness)

News and Notes

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of several NFL teams that you never know exactly what you’re going to get from them each week. While they are the team who completely put it on the Pittsburgh Steelers, they also lost to the New York Jets. It’s never sure exactly what they will do. If they can’t get it done at home against the San Francisco 49ers, they run the risk of evening up there record with the Browns if they should be victorious. Also, if the Browns pull out the win, the Bengals have a chance to move into a tie with the Ravens for the lead in the division as they still get to face them in Week 16.