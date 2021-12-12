T.J. Watt fined for his taunting penalty vs. the Ravens in Week 13

The National Football League wanted to put a stop on what the league viewed as taunting in the 2021 season. To do so they were designate taunting as a 15-yard personal foul, and the players who were guilty of the infraction could also be fined for their actions.

Throughout the season the league hasn’t hesitated to throw the flag on players for what they deem as taunting, but the Pittsburgh Steelers had avoided these penalties until Week 13.

In the Steelers huge 20-19 win over the Ravens in Week 13, outside linebacker T.J. Watt was flagged for taunting, and it is now being reported how Watt’s pay check will be significantly less for his Week 13 game.

This per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

The NFL fined #Steelers LB T.J. Watt and #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey $10,300 each for taunting in last week’s games.



The crackdown continues. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2021

This isn’t Watt’s first fine of the season, he was fined for a personal foul penalty vs. the Seattle Seahawks where he was trying to punch out the football out of the ball carrier’s hands. However, this is Watt’s first fine for a taunting penalty.

It certainly seems odd to hear news about Week 13 when the Steelers have already played in Week 14, a Thursday Night Football loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 36-28 contest makes the Week 13 win over the Ravens feel like light years ago, but the Steelers will have the weekend off before getting back to work.

Be sure you stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field in Week 15.