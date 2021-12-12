NFL Week 14: Early Sunday NFL Open Thread

Cowboys (8-4) at Football Team (6-6)

WFT has been playing some pretty good football lately beating TB, CAR, SEA, and LV over the last 4 weeks. The Cowboys are two and two over the same span, and lost to the only common opponent the Raiders. Early in the season this looked like it’d be a laugher, but WFT could actually take this one and narrow the gap in the NFCE.

Ravens (8-4) at Browns (6-6)

Reply from two weeks ago where the Browns clearly wanted to lose worse than the Ravens.

Jaguars (2-10) at Titans (8-4)

I’m taking the Titans, even though they’ve lost their top two offensive players, in Henry and Brown.

Raiders (6-6) at Chiefs (8-4)

If the Raiders want a chance at the AFCW, today is the day. The problem is they haven’t been playing like the really do lately.

Saints (5-7) at Jets (3-9)

I suspect this will be a close game, that I will not watch.

Falcons (5-7) at Panthers (5-7)

This one also.

Seahawks (4-8) at Texans (2-10)

Probably not close, not going to watch.

Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.