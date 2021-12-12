NFL Week 14: Late Sunday NFL Open Thread

Giants (4-8) at Chargers (7-5)
Depending on what happened between the Raiders and Chiefs this morning, it either pretty much ended the Chargers chance at the AFCW, or opened a door to the top.
49ers (6-6) at Bengals (7-5)
Both teams lost last week, the Bengals badly to a pretty good Chargers team, and the 49ers to a not very good Seahawks team. The Bengals probably rebound.
Bills (7-5) at Buccaneers (9-3)
The Bills are in must win territory, if the want the AFCE crown. The Buccaneers are looking for home field and a playoff bye. Two good defenses and offenses, look to make this the weekends must see game.
Let’s sit back and enjoy some late games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.
