NFL Week 15 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a Thursday night loss in which they could do nothing right for the majority of the game but fought back to come up short on the final play of the game. By dropping their sixth game of the season, the Steelers have put themselves in a position where they have no room for error if they want to make the 2021 postseason. To finish up the final quarter of the season, the Steelers look to get things going at home against the Tennesee Titans.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM

Betting line: +2.5

Over/under: 41.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 27-24 vs Titans

Win streak: 3 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 3 - 0 TEN

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 TEN

The opening line on the game was at -3 after the schedule was announced in May. Even with the number of injuries the Titan have sustained, they have moved into being the road favorites as they are currently the number two seed in the AFC.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +115 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 23/20 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Titans would have a payout of $43 ($23 plus the original $20 bet). The Titans have a current moneyline of -135, or 20/27 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Tennessee to win straight up would have a payout of $34.81 ($14.81 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 games and are 4-3 against the spread in their last 7 games against the Titans. The Steelers also have gone OVER in 4 of their last 6 games and have gone OVER in 4 of their last 6 games against Tennessee.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are 150/1 after Week 14. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are now 80/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 12/1 odds behind the Bengals at 11/4, the Browns at 7/4 odds, and the Ravens at 33/20 odds. Despite the Ravens having the best odds, no team is favored to win the division at this time.