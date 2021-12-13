Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Special No Game Edition

The Steelers already played on Thursday Night Football, but AFC North games crucial to their cause occurred on Sunday. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis in breaking it all down. Also a very special tribute to a BTSC favorite.

If you haven’t heard, we have a YouTube channel, and the main reason for this is to increase the sound quality on our shows. But if you’re a visual learner you can watch the show below. Be sure to subscribe to our channel.

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

Part 1:

Part 2: