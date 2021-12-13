Will Kevin Colbert return to the Steelers after the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several employees who are on a “year-to-year” basis with their respective contracts. Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler is one, and General Manager Kevin Colbert. Both of these individuals have done extremely well at their jobs, but both have either worn out their welcome, or have fans wondering if a new set of eyes/thoughts would be welcome.

As for Colbert, there have been rumors of him hinting at retirement the past few seasons, and this has resulted in him stating he is taking a year-to-year approach to his job. As the General Manager (GM), his contract runs through the NFL Draft. So, when Colbert signed on for another year, his contract will last through the 2022 NFL Draft.

With all the preparation and scouting going on, it will be after the draft when the team and Colbert will discuss the future of the GM. As for Dan Graziano of ESPN, he wonders if Colbert might be fielding offers from other teams. Fans who follow the Steelers closely in the offseason might remember the rumors of the Detroit Lions courting Colbert this past offseason. Nonetheless, Graziano suggests fans should keep an eye on Colbert and the Steelers news:

As we talk about potential general manager openings, keep an eye on Pittsburgh, where Kevin Colbert is a person of interest. There are plenty of people around the league who think Colbert could decide to move on from Pittsburgh after this season, though he hasn’t tipped his hand inside the building. He has been with the Steelers since 2000 and has been the GM since 2010. Continuity rules in Pittsburgh, so if you were betting on this, you’d probably have to bet on him staying put. But I’m just saying it’s worth watching.

If I’m being honest, the thought of Colbert leaving the Steelers and going to another franchise seems like a long shot. Certainly, if Colbert decides he is done and retires, nothing about that scenario should retire. However, if he chose to leave the Steelers and go to another team, it would be more than surprising.

At this point, the fan base will weigh in on whether they would want Colbert back or not. The Steelers were lauded for their 2021 draft class and the amount of players they found who can contribute right away, but you have to wonder how many of those players are playing out of strict necessity. If the cupboard is bare at a position like center, the GM could also receive criticism for allowing it to reach that point.

What do you think? Would you want Colbert to stay, or is it time for a new set of eyes to take over the GM position? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

