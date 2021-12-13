Somehow the Steelers’ playoff hopes are still alive

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played some truly awful football the last month. With just one win coming against the Baltimore Ravens and a handful of embarrassing losses, you would think the season was all but over for this team. However, it appears that luck is on the side of the Steelers with almost all of the wild card teams continuing to lose. Plus, the rest of the AFC North has struggled mightily down the same stretch. All this means the Steelers can STILL Punch their ticket to the playoffs if they get hot at the right time.

I’m not sure the three wild card teams have truly separated themselves yet. Truly anyone can make up the fifth through seventh slot in the AFC‘s playoff rankings. If only the Steelers had taken care of business against the Minnesota Vikings they would already be in a playoff spot, but with four weeks to go, the Steelers can still claim a spot in the dance. It’s going to come down to winning football games that many have already predicted them to lose. The Steelers aren’t supposed to beat the Titans, Chiefs, and many will pick against them to lose against both Baltimore and Cleveland.

But thankfully for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their division rivals are getting cold at the right time. You still cannot count the Steelers out to repeat as division champions. Both Baltimore and Cincinnati lost on Sunday which keeps this division wide-open. If the Steelers are able to win out, they very well be division champions. This is a lot easier said than done, but the window of opportunity is in front of them.

The rest of the AFC North is dealing with some serious injury problems as well. Baltimore’s season may already be over with the laundry list of stores that now occupy their injured list, including former league MVP Lamar Jackson who exited Sunday’s game with a foot/ankle injury. Bengals sophomore stud Joe Burrow is also dealing with some injury issues with his banged up throwing hand, which has limited him to a degree. And we all know Baker Mayfield is not on the level of the other two players mentioned above, but he is also dealing with some serious injuries himself.

So, the Pittsburgh Steelers still hold their own fate in their own hands. They will need a bit of help, but if they are able to win out, they will be back in the playoffs. But what do you think? Will the Pittsburgh Steelers find a way to make the 2021 NFL playoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.