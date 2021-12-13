Rams at Cardinals, Week 14: Monday Night Football Open thread

Rams (8-4) at Cardinals (10-2)

The Cardinals could pull 2 games ahead of Tampa Bay for the NFC crown with a victory tonight.

Looking at rankings the Rams look like they should take this one they have the 13th ranked offense and #5 defense vs the 19th offense and 3rd defense for the Cardinals. I suspect much of the offensive rank for the Cardinals was adversely affected by Kyler Murray’s ankle. My guess is that ankle is the key to the Cardinals season, and playing a top defense will be a perfect test.

