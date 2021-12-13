The Steelers make several roster moves heading into Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers have announced several roster moves as they head into their week of preparation to take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at Heinz Field. The Steelers have activated offensive tackle Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 List and have added defensive end John Simon to the practice squad.

We have:

• Activated OT Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

• Signed DE John Simon to the practice squad

• Terminated K Sam Sloman from the practice squad

• Placed DB Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list@BordasLaw https://t.co/wQdkEKO25F — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 13, 2021

Joe Haeg went on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List on December 1 and has missed the last two games. Haeg has one start on the season against the Green Bay Packers and has had significant playing time on offense in a reserve role in four other games, most recently filling in at guard. Signed this past offseason after stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Haeg offers depth at a variety of positions across the Steelers offensive line.

To make room for Haeg on the Steelers 53-man roster, a corresponding transaction will need to occur.

The Steelers have also added defensive end John Simon to the practice squad. Drafted in the fourth round of The 2013 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Simon is in his ninth season in the NFL. In his career, he has appeared in 99 regular season games and started 52. After one season in Baltimore, Simon spent three years with the Houston Texans before spending a year with the Indianapolis Colts. After three years with the New England Patriots from 2018 through 2020, the last of which he started all 16 games, Simon spent two games with the Tennessee Titans earlier this season. For his career, Simon has 21.0 sacks, 283 tackles, 54 quarterback hits, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

To make room for Simon on the practice squad, the Steelers released kicker Sam Sloman. In another practice squad transaction, the Steelers placed defensive back Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to host the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field this Sunday at 1 PM