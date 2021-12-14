AFC Playoff Picture: Where the Steelers reside heading into Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is 13 games old, and they sit at 6-6-1 heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, in Pittsburgh. With four games remaining, it is time we take a look at the AFC Playoff Picture, and what might need to take place for the black-and-gold to get into the postseason.

While the Steelers season hasn’t gone as planned, the AFC remains a muddled mess of teams who are just a game or two away from one another. This Playoff Picture can, and likely will, dramatically change by the week. This week it is New England who tops the AFC ranks, but recent history has shown those who take that spot don’t stay there very long.

Let’s take a look at where things sit heading into Week 15:

1. New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining schedule: at IND, vs. BUF, vs. JAX, at MIA

2. Tennessee Titans (9-4) Remaining schedule: at PIT, vs. SF, vs. MIA, at HOU

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) Remaining schedule: at LAC, vs. PIT, at CIN, at DEN

4. Baltimore Ravens (8-5) Remaining schedule: vs. GB, at CIN, vs. LAR, vs. PIT

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) Remaining schedule: vs. KC, at HOU, vs. DEN, at LV

6. Indianapolis Colts (7-6) Remaining schedule: vs. NE, at ARI, vs. LVR, at JAX

7. Buffalo Bills (7-6) Remaining schedule: vs. CAR, at NE, vs. ATL, NYJ

In the hunt:

8. Cleveland Browns (7-6 ) Remaining schedule: vs. LVR, at GB, at PIT, vs. CIN

9. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) Remaining schedule: at DEN, vs. BAL, vs. KC, at CLE

10. Denver Broncos (7-6) Remaining schedule: vs. CIN, at LVR, at LAC, vs. KC

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) Remaining schedule: vs. TEN, at KC, vs. CLE, at BAL

12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) Remaining schedule: at CLE, vs. DEN, at IND, vs. LAC

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7) Remaining schedule: vs. NYJ, at NO, at TEN, vs. NE

With four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, anything is possible to make these standings completely flip. For instance, if the Steelers beat the Titans Sunday at Heinz Field, and the Packers beat the Ravens, expect these standings to look extremely different heading into Week 16.

Nonetheless, the Steelers still need to take care of their business if they want to be considered a legitimate threat in the AFC. Right now they are on the outside looking in, but when you look at the rest of their schedule it is daunting, but can also show what the Steelers are, or aren’t, made of this season.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Titans Sunday.