The Steelers have to knock off the Titans in Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers are walking into another matchup they desperately need to win. With each passing loss it felt like the Steelers playoffs hopes would evaporate, but the Steelers have received a decent amount of help with many of their rival teams continuing to lose as well. This is keeping the Steelers’ playoff door cracked open slightly. But the Steelers cannot continue the stretch of losing and hope to get back into the dance this year. They need to start winning games and in all likelihood need to win out there four remaining games on their regular schedule.

However, the Tennessee Titans are no slouch, and they are an opponent not to be taken lightly. Mike Vrabel puts his team in position to win every matchup, and scouts the opposition down to a ‘T’. The Titans will be ready when they walk into Heinz Field on Sunday, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot limp out of the gate like they have so many times in recent weeks. If they want to become a playoff team they have to start acting like it and they have to get hot when the game against Tennessee kicks off. Thankfully for the Steelers, Derrick Henry will not be able to lineup. If it wasn’t for his foot injury, Henry would likely be the runaway candidate for league MVP this year, but don’t let his absence fool you, this team is loaded with talent.

The Steelers offense will still need to prove they can put up points, and not just garbage time when they are down big in the fourth quarter. This unit will need to move the ball affectively all game long and keep Ryan Tannehill and company on the sideline. The Steelers offense really hasn’t had a dominating week yet, and it would be interesting to see what a fully rested Steelers defense could do, or whether they would continue the stretch of football they have currently been on.

Winning on Sunday means the Steelers season stays alive. While they can’t be mathematically eliminated this week, another loss would be one more nail in the Steelers’ coffin and will quickly force them into needing serious help to get into the playoffs. Fate is somewhat still in the Steelers’ hands, and all they have to do is continue to win. This will start on Sunday in Pittsburgh against the Tennessee Titans.

But what do you think? Do the Steelers have any hope left of making the playoffs, and will a win against Tennessee prove Pittsburgh is a playoff contender? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.