BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 14 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on in Week 14 this past weekend as the last regular week as now things become even more difficult. With four leagues that were completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 46 participants. While technically there were 446 total entries, I had one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 442 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

There are only three contestants remaining, and two of the three contestants picked the same team. One pick came in the form of the New Orleans Saints over the New York Jets which was close through the first half before the Saints pulled away. The other two choices were the Los Angeles Chargers over the New York Giants which got out of hand in the second quarter. The bottom line is all three contestants sailed through to Week 15.

Speaking of Week 15, we have now entered the portion of the competition where the remaining contestants must choose TWO teams to win each week. If contestants get both picks correct, they move on. If none of the three remaining participants get both games right, only those picking one of the two games will move on. If the contests must continue where two or three participants move on despite missing a game, their picks will be entered directly with me and they will still only have the options of teams they have not used.

So after fourteen weeks, it’s still only 0.67% of the entries who remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your picks early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even though you are the only contestant remaining in your league, make sure you make the picks in order to stay in the competition for the overall title.

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 14 pick is in bold.

Yinzer. AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

And... we’re back AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

SteelSun AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 15 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Arizona (-14) on the road over Detroit

Arizona (-14) on the road over Detroit Closest match up: Denver (-2) at home over Cincinnati

Denver (-2) at home over Cincinnati The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+2) at home against Tennessee

Byes: Done

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com as of 12/14)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.