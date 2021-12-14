Steelers add a defensive back to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their final practice squad position vacated yesterday when they placed defensive back Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List. Taking his place is defensive back Isaiah Johnson.

We have signed DB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2021

Although the Steelers announced the move at 4 PM on Tuesday, what they did not specify is which Isaiah Johnson they have added to the practice squad. There are currently two Isaiah Johnson’s who play defensive back in the NFL who are free agents. The only question is which one the Steelers have added.

The most likely Isaiah Johnson the Steelers added to the practice squad was a fourth-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2019 out of Houston. This Isaiah Johnson played five games in his rookie season and 14 games in 2020 where he had five passes defensed and 15 tackles playing in a combined 195 defensive snaps in the two seasons. This Isaiah Johnson was waived by the Raiders following training camp and spent two weeks on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in October.

The other Isaiah Johnson who could possibly be the player the Steelers signed was an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech and joined the Detroit Lions in 2015. This Isaiah Johnson played one season with the Lions in which he appeared in six games and had one tackle and was used primarily as a special teams player after starting off the year on the practice squad. After failing to make the team in 2016, Johnson signed with the Los Angeles Rams practice squad and was moved to the active roster a few weeks later. Spending time on and off the practice squad for the Rams, Johnson spent the next three seasons with Los Angeles and appeared in six games where he had eight tackles and one quarterback hit. This Isaiah Johnson spent the 2019 season on the Reserve/Injured List and has not appeared in an NFL since, hence why he is not the likely candidate for which Isaiah Johnson was added to the Steelers practice squad.

Once we receive clarity on exactly which Isaiah Johnson was added to the Steelers practice squad, we will update the story here.

UPDATE: Now that Isaiah Johnson has been added to the practice squad roster on Steelers.com, he is listed as attending the University of Houston and is therefore the first Isaiah Johnson described above.

The Steelers still have roster moves to make this week as they currently have 54 players on the active roster when they activated Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday.

Related The Steelers make several roster moves heading into Week 15

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Steelers prepare to host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at 1 PM at Heinz Field.